Alerus Financial NA Sells 30,642 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alerus Financial NA trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 192,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,642 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $360.15. 350,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,502. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $366.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $355.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

