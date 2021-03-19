Alerus Financial NA Sells 1,070 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alerus Financial NA lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,900,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

