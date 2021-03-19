Alerus Financial NA Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,228 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $222,862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after purchasing an additional 491,883 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 13.5% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,269,000 after buying an additional 225,818 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $320,570.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,027.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QSR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,688. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

