Alerus Financial NA Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 940,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,869,000 after buying an additional 10,017 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,715,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.47.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.38. The stock had a trading volume of 58,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,703,340. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $119.60 and a twelve month high of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

