Alerus Financial NA Decreases Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alerus Financial NA reduced its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 92,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.01 and its 200-day moving average is $151.35. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $94.17 and a 52-week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

