Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

NYSE:AA opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alcoa by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

