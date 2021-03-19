Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Purchased by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 36,800,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.20% of Alcoa worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.29. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $33.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.55.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.