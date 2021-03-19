Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $37.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.3197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.55%.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

