Akroma (AKA) 1-Day Volume Tops $10.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded flat against the US dollar. Akroma has a market cap of $11,203.19 and $10.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.89 or 0.03113344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00021076 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.