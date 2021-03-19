Airbus’ (EADSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of EADSY stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.82.
About Airbus
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.