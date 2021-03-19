Airbus’ (EADSY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EADSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $29.64 on Thursday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

