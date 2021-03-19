Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $61,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $269.03 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.91 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.