Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Air France-KLM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.61. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $7.12.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

