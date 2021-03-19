AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives $15.54 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.34.

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

In other AGNC Investment news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,376,712.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 218.2% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 669.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

