Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $122.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $62.09 and a one year high of $136.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.47.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.