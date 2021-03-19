Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agenus in a report issued on Monday, March 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of AGEN stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. Agenus has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 37,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agenus by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.