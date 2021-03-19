Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

AGGZF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.40.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $37.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.44.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

