Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock Price Down 8.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) dropped 8.3% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $92.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Affirm traded as low as $73.10 and last traded at $74.39. Approximately 4,229,114 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 3,614,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

AFRM has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In related news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,233,688.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.42.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $204.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.23 million.

About Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, we are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

