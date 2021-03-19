AerSale’s (ASLE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

ASLE stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. AerSale has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,409,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,047,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Inc provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

