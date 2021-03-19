Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of novel therapeutics for vascular disorders with a concentration on diseases of the eye. The Company’ product candidates include AKB?9778, ARP1536 and AKB-4924 which are in clinical stage. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Cincinnati, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a hold rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.46.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 134,143 shares during the period. Satter Management CO. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,509,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,799,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 313,860 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

