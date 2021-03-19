Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Aemetis in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. Aemetis has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $512.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

