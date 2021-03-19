Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Now Covered by Truist

Investment analysts at Truist assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 85.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMTX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $18.91 on Friday. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $512.44 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.14). Equities analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

