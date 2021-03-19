Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AGLE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,930. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market cap of $363.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.66. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

