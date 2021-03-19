Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point reissued a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reissued a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $2,214.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,371.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,081.41. Adyen has a one year low of $729.00 and a one year high of $2,738.35.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

