Advisory Research Inc. Trims Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 37,366 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ares Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ares Management from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Ares Management stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $55.96.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 112.57%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 108,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,267,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $4,847,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,040 shares of company stock worth $27,950,301 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.