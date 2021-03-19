Advisory Research Inc. Sells 85 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 69,715 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 108,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,967,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $171.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day moving average is $147.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $179.62.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

In other news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

