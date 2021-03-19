Advisory Research Inc. Sells 113,251 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,251 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47,044 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 245,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $92.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.