Advisory Research Inc. Sells 1,111 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Advisory Research Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,639,000 after purchasing an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 111,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 170,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,457,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,201,000 after buying an additional 99,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Paylocity by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 368,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,785,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.88.

Shares of PCTY opened at $174.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $73.07 and a 1 year high of $218.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

