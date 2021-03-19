Advisory Research Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Elastic by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $35,802,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 305,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,640,000 after buying an additional 207,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $10,566,554.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,761,257.82. Insiders sold a total of 809,317 shares of company stock worth $116,362,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $111.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.83. Elastic has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.47 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

