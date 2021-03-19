Advisory Research Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.64.

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $315,741.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $631,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 707,522 shares of company stock worth $149,594,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $190.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of -396.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

