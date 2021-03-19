Advisory Research Inc. Buys New Shares in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 2,330.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 156,947 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $19,259,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 165.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 24,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at about $5,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $601.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $538.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.64. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $621.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $2.25. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

