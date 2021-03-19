Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) PT Raised to $210.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $195.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.30% from the stock’s current price.

AAP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $183.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $184.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.30 and its 200 day moving average is $157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.