ADT (NYSE:ADT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ADT (NYSE:ADT) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the security and automation business’ stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.75 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.65.

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.36. ADT has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.44). ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADT will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David W. Smail purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,930.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 407,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,384.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James David Devries purchased 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,918,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,937,336.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ADT by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,752,630 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $29,461,000 after buying an additional 231,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 108,862 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in ADT in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

