ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.18, but opened at $31.18. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADC Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 16,186 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADCT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.53.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts expect that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

