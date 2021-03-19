Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 7.4% Following Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)’s share price dropped 7.4% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.36 and last traded at $41.67. Approximately 1,016,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,009,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

Specifically, Director David E. Goel sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $955,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,433,818 shares of company stock worth $76,345,269 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.08 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

