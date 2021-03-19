Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Critical Survey

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 4 0 2.67

La Jolla Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.17%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $61.40, suggesting a potential upside of 47.35%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical $23.05 million 6.10 -$116.51 million ($4.30) -1.19 Adaptive Biotechnologies $85.07 million 68.19 -$68.61 million ($1.01) -41.26

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than La Jolla Pharmaceutical. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than La Jolla Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares La Jolla Pharmaceutical and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical -205.85% N/A -55.80% Adaptive Biotechnologies -132.32% -20.15% -13.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), an investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test; and Amgen to develop a therapeutic to prevent or treat COVID-19. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a translational collaboration with AstraZeneca to investigate the use of immunoSEQ T-MAP. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

