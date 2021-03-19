Adagene Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on March 22nd (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene’s (NASDAQ:ADAG) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 22nd. Adagene had issued 7,354,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $139,726,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Adagene’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adagene in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Adagene in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagene alerts:

Shares of Adagene stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Adagene has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $31.83.

There is no company description available for Adagene Inc

See Also: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.