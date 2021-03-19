Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $276.92 and last traded at $266.94, with a volume of 19027 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Accenture to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,471,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $906,719,000 after purchasing an additional 242,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

