Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein Sells 10,000 Shares

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 365,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,101,117.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACEL stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.27.

ACEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Accel Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,710,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,472,000 after acquiring an additional 790,622 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Accel Entertainment by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,067,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 410,049 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 936.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 393,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 355,703 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,956,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after acquiring an additional 267,080 shares during the period. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals (VGTs); redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

