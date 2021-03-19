ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Neutral Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ACAD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.94.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,484 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $185,836.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

