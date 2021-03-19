AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,026.60

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,026.60 ($26.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,080 ($27.18). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($27.18), with a volume of 75,888 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,025.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,996.91. The stock has a market cap of £461.19 million and a P/E ratio of 102.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider James Routh sold 27,478 shares of AB Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,030 ($26.52), for a total transaction of £557,803.40 ($728,773.71).

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

