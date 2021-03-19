993 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 993 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 8.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $1,253,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 976,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $528,445,000 after buying an additional 112,914 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $508.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.66 and a 200 day moving average of $533.36. The company has a market cap of $315.52 billion, a PE ratio of 83.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $193.39 and a 12-month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

