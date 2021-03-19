$990.62 Million in Sales Expected for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to announce $990.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Catalent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the lowest is $966.00 million. Catalent reported sales of $760.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Catalent will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catalent.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total value of $622,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalent (CTLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.