8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson Sells 871 Shares

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. 5,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,704. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.90. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 8X8 by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 214,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in 8X8 by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in 8X8 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.96.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.