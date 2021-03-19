888 (LON:888) Given Add Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their add rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. 888 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

Get 888 alerts:

Shares of LON:888 opened at GBX 355.15 ($4.64) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 308.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 272.82. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 76.65 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 362 ($4.73).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from 888’s previous dividend of $0.06. 888’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.