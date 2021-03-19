8,384 Shares in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in XOMA by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in XOMA by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of XOMA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.49. The stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,931. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $421.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68). XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $27.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

