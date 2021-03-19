$763.38 Million in Sales Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will announce $763.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $743.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $776.50 million. First Horizon reported sales of $477.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 59.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 90,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $1,365,971.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,524,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,906,035.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock worth $3,438,707 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 168,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,386. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

