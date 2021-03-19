697 Shares in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Purchased by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 11.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Qorvo from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $176.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average of $154.35.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.