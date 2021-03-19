$641.30 Million in Sales Expected for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will announce $641.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $634.60 million and the highest is $648.10 million. Maxim Integrated Products reported sales of $561.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 625,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,406,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.33. 98,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,146. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

