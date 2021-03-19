$6.42 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) will report $6.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.00 million. AudioEye reported sales of $4.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 million to $31.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $40.53 million, with estimates ranging from $37.70 million to $43.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on AudioEye from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AEYE stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.54. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,176. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $326.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in AudioEye during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.