57,457 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $1,582,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $215.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $221.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.11.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

